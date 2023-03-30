WATCH: The Rosh Yeshivah Reveals Why He Began Eating Gebrokts





Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman on Wednesday made his annual visit to the Tiv HaMatzos matza bakery, run by ba’al chessed and askan Reb Aharon Yosef Kornitzer.

In the course of the visit, Reb Kornitzer asked the Rosh Yeshivah, who grew up in a Chassidish home, if he eats gebrokts.

“I have a whole story about this,” the Rosh Yeshivah, who is the son of law of HaGaon HaRav Shach, ztl, responded [in Yiddish].

“When I got married, HaRav Shach asked me before Pesach if I eat gebrokts and when I said he didn’t, he said that doesn’t eat gebrokts either.

“On Chol Hamoed Pesach, I visted the Chazon Ish. After I spoke to him, I went to the other room, which served as a shul and I met the Steipler, z’tl, there. He asked me: ‘Nu, what are you doing about gebrokts?’ I responded that it’s no problem because my shver told me that he also doesn’t eat gebrokts.

“The Steiper replied: ‘But [Rav Shach] does eat gebrokts, he doesn’t have teeth.’

“I responded: ‘But that’s what he told me!’

“The Steipler said: ‘He didn’t want you to feel uncomfortable.’

“I asked the Steipler what to do and he told me that I should be matir the neder. There were several avreichim there and the Steipler said that I want to be matir the neder because I wasn’t aware that HaRav Shach eats gebrokts, and I was matir the neder.”

“When I arrived at HaRav Shach’s home, I told him that I eat gebrokts now since the Steipler told me to be matir the neder as the Rosh Yeshivah doesn’t have teeth.’

“HaRav Shach responded: ‘What did you do? Fine, it’s already done.'”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)