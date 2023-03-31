Top-Secret Visit: Shin Bet Chief Meets With The Rosh Yeshivah





Shin Bet head Ronen Bar visited the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein in Bnei Brak on Wednesday evening, Hebrew media sites reported on Thursday.

Bar arrived with several security guards in a civilian car, parking in the Rosh Yeshivah’s parking space so that he could enter the building immediately without anyone seeing him, and quietly slipped into the Rosh Yeshivah’s apartment. No photos were published of the meeting.

According to a JDN report, Bar spoke with the Rosh Yeshivah about several topics but mainly about the integration of Chareidim into several Shin Bet projects that are important to the security of the state.

A number of Chareidim are currently employed by the Shin Bet [and the Mossad] and are involved in significant security activities for the state.

Members of the Rosh Yeshivah’s household said that they are forbidden from commenting on the report.

