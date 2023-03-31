Why the I Love Colorado Shot Glass is the Best Choice for the 4 Cups of Wine for Many





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Yes, people are going to think it is strange, but there are a number of people that should not necessarily be drinking large shiurim of wine. According to the practical and halachic research done by this author, this glass is the way to go.

It seems that the shiur of a reviis according to Rav Azriel Auerbach shlita, and Rav Ovadiah Yoseph, and many others is that it is 75 cubic centimeters (or ml). This is equivalent to 2.54 ounces. The only glass that this author found is the aforementioned 2.6 ounce “I Love Colorado” shot glass imported by Paykoc Imports in Colorado. Wine is preferable to grape juice l’halacha.

As far as the proofs to this shiur, this author hopes to post them Motzai Shabbos.

Also, since it is too late to order them from Amazon, this author has ordered 144 of such glasses. You can contact the author at [email protected]