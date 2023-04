A car with five yeshivah bochurim who were on their way to visit the tzion of Reb Shayele ben Moshe in Kerestir, Hungary, overturned.

In a neis, the bochurim were only lightly injured although the car was badly damaged.

Emergency medical forces who arrived at the scene administered emergency medical aid and evacuated them to the hospital for evaluation.

“They simply experienced a neis,” a witness told B’Chadrei Chareidim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)