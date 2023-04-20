Golani Deserters Receive Light Slap On The Wrists





The soldiers of the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade who deserted their base after their commander was dismissed received a light punishment for their infractions.

After the soldiers left their base on Tuesday morning, Golani commanders called the soldiers and convinced them to return to the base later that day. Meanwhile, the IDF issued a statement saying it is “a serious incident that is not in accordance with IDF values ​​and what is expected of IDF soldiers. The issue is currently being investigated and will be handled accordingly.”

Israeli Hebrew media reported on Thursday that the soldiers will not be severely punished, with the commanders preferring to impose educational disciplinary measures. According to a statement from the IDF spokesperson, the soldiers will be confined to their base for one Shabbos in addition to receiving suspended prison sentences.

It was also decided that the brigade would not be disbanded but its operational activity will be suspended and the soldiers will attend a series of ethical-disciplinary-educational lectures in the coming days about discipline, military culture, spirit and values.

“Following the lectures, the soldiers will resume training after which their return to operational activity will be examined,” the IDF spokesperson said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)