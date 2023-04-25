The Golani Rebellion: Two Soldiers Receive Prison Sentences





Four days after the soldiers in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade who deserted their base received a light punishment for their infractions, the IDF announced on Monday that the ringleaders have received stiffened sentences.

Two soldiers who led the rebellion were sentenced to 15 and 20 days of imprisonment and a third soldier was sentenced to 28 days of confinement to his base.

The IDF stated that the decision on the punishment was made after the completion of the investigation into the matter.

The soldiers were originally sentenced to suspended prison sentences and confinement to their base for one Shabbos – considered a very light punishment in relation to the severity of their offenses.

Additionally, the fact that the brigade wasn’t disbanded is unusual as generally such rebellions lead to the disbandment of the brigade.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)