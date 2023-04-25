HIGH RISK: Official Sounds Alarm After Fighters In Sudan Reportedly Seize Lab With Samples Of Deadly Viruses

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning about the “high risk of biological hazard” after a central public laboratory with samples of measles and polio was seized by one of the sides fighting in the conflict in Sudan. The situation has been described as “extremely, extremely dangerous”.
Dr. Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO Representative in Sudan, spoke to reporters in Geneva, Switzerland via video link, raising concerns about the occupation of the central public health lab. “There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab… by one of the fighting parties,” Abid said.
This development is a serious setback for the public health system in Sudan, where measles and polio are still major concerns. With the loss of these samples, there could be a setback in the efforts to combat the diseases in the country. It is unclear which of the fighting parties is responsible for seizing the laboratory.
The WHO is currently working with the Sudanese government to ensure that the public health system is not disrupted any further. It has called on all parties involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and protect health facilities and workers.
