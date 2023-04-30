Leftists Incite Against Israeli Gov’t To Spanish PM Who Tried To Pass Similar Reform!





A video of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressing support for the protests against the Netanyahu government was shown at the protest in Tel Aviv on Motzei Shabbos.

Apart from his violation of diplomatic norms by intervening in another country’s internal affairs, Sánchez was acting extremely hypocritically as he had tried to pass similar judicial reform changes in December!

Channel 12 News reported that Sanchez’s video came at the request of the Meretz party, who asked the prime minister to speak at the demonstration. The report said that “in order to obscure the appearance of open interference in the affairs of a foreign country, the video was made on behalf of Socialist International, the umbrella organization of socialist parties, of which Sanchez is the president, so that he could claim that he was acting as a party leader and not as a prime minister.”

Likud MK Dan Illouz stated in response: “Here are the facts: The prime minister of Spain stated a long time ago that he would recognize a Palestinian state without an agreement, a commitment that was reiterated just a few days ago by his foreign minister, and in the past had a deputy who referred to Israel as an ‘illegal country.’ The organizers of the protest decided to show a support video of him – it’s almost like waving the PLO flag at the protest. At least do your homework before you brag about garnering international support for your protest.”

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) stated: “The opponents of the reform have no red lines, including attempting to harm [Israel’s] international status. No foreign entity will decide for the Israeli public and I’m sure that Sanchez has no such intention. As someone who supports the reform I have no doubt that it will strengthen democracy and balance the authorities.”

מחאה היא זכות וכך גם השכלה. להלן העובדות: ראש ממשלת ספרד הצהיר מכבר שיכיר במדינה פלסטינית בלי הסכם, התחייבות שחזר עליה לפני כמה ימים בודדים שר החוץ שלו, כשבעבר כיהן כסגנו אדם שהתייחס לישראל בתור "מדינה לא חוקית". מארגני ההפגנה החליטו להקרין סרטון תמיכה דווקא שלו במחאה. זה כמעט… pic.twitter.com/GMyz9IuPm9 — דן אילוז – Dan Illouz (@dillouz) April 29, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)