BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Accuses Joe Biden Of Outright Criminal Activity As Vice President





The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday issued a shocking subpoena to the Department of Justice on Wednesday: a demand for a specific file that a whistleblower claims describes a “criminal scheme” involving Joe Biden that included “money for policy decisions.”

“We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Senate Budget Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

“It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose. Based on the alleged specificity within the document, it would appear that the DOJ and the FBI have enough information to determine the truth and accuracy of the information contained within it. However, it remains unclear what steps, if any, were taken to investigate the matter.”

“The significant public interest in assessing the FBI’s response to this information, as well as growing concern about the DOJ and the FBI’s track record of allowing political bias to infect their decision-making process, necessitate exacting congressional oversight,” the letter says.

“The DOJ and the FBI appear to have valuable, verifiable information that you have failed to disclose to the American people. Therefore, Congress will proceed to conduct an independent and objective review of this matter, free from those agencies’ influence.”

“The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national,” Comer said in a statement. “The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people.”

While it isn’t clear exactly what the file relates to, it is well known that Joe’s son Hunter and brother James made millions of dollars through business dealings while Biden was vice president.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)