WHAT A JOKE: Biden Announces “Major Press Conference” That’s Just An Interview With MSNBC





With the White House being badgered by reporters over why the president answers so few media questions, Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he would be holding a “major press conference” later in the day. Turns out, it wasn’t a press conference at all, but rather an interview with a single anchor from leftist MSNBC.

“I’m doing a major press conference this afternoon, so I love you all but I’d like to ask you to leave so we can get down to business,” Biden said.

As reporters continued trying to ask him questions as he left a room where he made comments about April’s jobs numbers, Biden turned to them and said, “We’ll get a chance to talk about all of those things, I promise you.”

The White House later admitted that Biden didn’t, in fact, have a press conference lined up. Biden “misspoke and was referring to his MSNBC interview,” the White House press shop said.

Biden has granted just 54 interviews since becoming president – the fewest since Ronald Reagan. At this point in their presidencies, Trump had given 202 interviews and Barack Obama gave 275.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)