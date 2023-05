The Chevra Kadisha’s work never ends and must be performed with mesiras nefesh under all circumstances.

The members of the Chevra Kadisha in Sderot held three levayos on Wednesday as hundreds of rockets rained down on the city.

The levayos were carried out in cooperation with the Sderot Religious Council, the Home Front Command, and the Sderot Municipality.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)