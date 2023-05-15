WHERE ARE THE PROTESTS? Elderly Man Placed In Chokehold, Punched In Face In Williamsburg Robbery





The NYPD is searching for a violent suspect who reportedly placed a 73-year-old man in a chokehold and then punched him in the face before throwing him to the ground.

Police said the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of Hooper Street and S. Fifth Street in Williamsburg. After violently throwing the elderly man to the floor, the suspect then went through his pockets and removed his wallet, which had a debit card and $60 inside.

Despite the horrific nature of the crime, there have been no calls for protests, in stark contrast to the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless and mentally ill man who died after being placed in a chokehold after threatening subway riders.

Do only mentally ill people who are uncared for by their own liberals-led city deserve to be defended?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)