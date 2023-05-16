3.6 MILLION COFFEES: BMG CEO R’ Yosef Heinemann Describes The Yeshiva’s Massive Operation





A group of Chasidic Lakewood residents received a tour of Beth Medrash Govoha on Monday morning, Lakewood Alerts reports, during which they visited the yeshiva’s batei midrashim, met Rav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a, and were addressed by BMG CEO R’ Yosef Heinemann.

In describing the resources necessary to keep the largest yeshiva in the United States running smoothly, R’ Heinemann made a startling revelation: in the past 12 months alone, BMG’s talmidim and yungerleit consumed around 3.6 million coffees.

“For somebody who hears that, it sounds like a crazy number. But if you times it by 8,500 and [do the math], it’s only about about 1.5 cups of coffee per day per talmid,” he said.

So, if you’ve ever wondered why Beth Medrash Govoha constantly needs funds, just the number of coffees that its talmidim drink should be enough to explain it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)