WATCH: HaRav Paley Is Released From Rehab, Returns Home After 3 Months





There was good news at Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital in Jerusalem on Tuesday – the release of HaRav Avraham Noach Paley, who was seriously injured three months ago in the Ramot terror attack, which took the lives of his two young sons, H’yd.

After about a month in the hospital and two months in rehabilitation, Rav Paley, who suffered serious injuries to his legs, was able to walk out of the hospital on crutches. He was accompanied by Reb Motti Fried, the head of the Sa’ad V’Marpeh nonprofit medical organization, who has supported Rav Paley and constantly been at his side since the attack.

Rav Paley finally returned to his home in Ramot, a happy but bittersweet occasion for the family, whose joy is marred by the absence of Ushi and Yaakov, H’yd. However, Rav Paley will be joining his new baby boy, Yonasan Rafael, who was born about a month after the terror attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)