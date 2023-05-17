HYPOCRISY & HATE: Professor Who Decried Chareidim Didn’t Serve In IDF Herself





A female protester who condemned Chareidim for not serving in the IDF and “not being Jews” at a protest outside the home of Housing Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf on Tuesday, didn’t serve in the army or perform national service herself, it was revealed on Wednesday by journalist Yishay Fridman.

Ironically, a Chassid she confronted at the protest served in the IDF for three years and employs dozens of workers at the company he owns.

The protester is Prof. Elise Brezis, a professor of economics at Bar-Ilan University and the director of the Azrieli Center for Economic Policy in Israel. Brezis is originally from a Chassidish background and her brother is a Rav. She has been an outspoken opponent of the government’s plan for judicial reform, claiming that passing the reform [that will align Israel’s judiciary to that of other Western countries] will “lead to the collapse of Israel’s economy.”

Fridman wrote: “The ‘Brothers In Arms’ organization invited Prof. Elise Brezis to a protest against Chareidim and Minister Goldknopf. Why specifically her? Because she detests Chareidim. In her words, she believes that they aren’t Jews and are part of a cult. The irony: during the protest, they targeted a Chareidi man who served in the army. Another irony: Prof. Brezis didn’t serve in the army or perform national service.”

“The whole connection between Brezis and ‘Brothers In Arms’ is that both sides detest the Chareidim.”

Fridman also pointed out that “by the way, Brezis proves that it is possible to contribute to the country even without serving in the army.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)