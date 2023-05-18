Yonatan’s Almanah: “A Year Of My 6-Yr.-Old Describing His Father’s Last Moments”





The day after the conviction of the heinous Elad terrorists, Limor Chabakuk, the almanah of Yonatan Chabakuk, H’yd, spoke to Ynet about her feelings when the sentences were announced and what her six-year-old son has endured since witnessing his father’s brutal murder.

Limor was present in the courtroom when the verdicts were announced. “I was afraid I would fall apart, it was extremely difficult to be in their presence. But I overcame my fears. I felt like I wanted to look at them in their eyes and show them that they didn’t break me and we’re going on with life.”

“My child was there during the attack, he saw his father being slaughtered. They ruined our life. I came and cried out my pain.”

“The first moment, when they entered the courtroom, I fell apart and cried. It doesn’t make sense that my husband is under the ground and they’re breathing and smiling. That’s what went through my head.”

Limor described the difficulties her six-year-old son has endured. “It’s been a year of him describing his father’s last moments, of him showing me on his body how his father died, describing to me the severe wounds. How Abba went to sleep and died, what Abba said in his last moments. It’s not simple.”

