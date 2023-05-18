FLATBUSH BEWARE: Thieves Pull Off Sophisticated Robbery In Broad Daylight [WILD VIDEO]





Flatbush residents are being warned by the NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim to be hypervigilant after a sophisticated robbery took place in broad daylight this week.

A woman had stopped at the Santander Bank on Coney Island Avenue and Kings Highway, where she withdrew $17,000 in cash. A suspect who was in the bank then followed the woman out to her car parked on Quentin Road and East 9th Street.

As she enters her vehicle, a suspect drops a few dollars near it and proceeds to tell the woman that she had dropped money. As she exits the vehicle to pick up the cash she thought was hers, another suspect quickly opens the passenger door and steals her purse which contained the $17,000.

Meanwhile, a third suspect – believed by police to be disguised as an old woman – occupies and distracts the woman as the two other suspects get into a waiting minivan and make their getaway.

The NYPD says this is the second time such an incident occurred in recent weeks. The previous robbery occured near Chase Bank on Coney Island Ave.

Residents are now being warned to be aware of complex schemes that thieves are pulling off, and to be extremely careful to never let their cash out of their sight – even for a moment.

Always remember ro call 911 and Flatbush Shomrim 24 hours a day if you see something suspicious at 718-338-9797

