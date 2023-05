An Israeli soldier was moderately wounded in a car-ramming attack in the Arab town of Huwara in the Shomron on Sunday evening.

IDF medics and MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid to the soldier and evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tivkah.

Another soldier opened fire at the terrorist’s car but he managed to continue driving and escape the scene.

IDF forces launched a manhunt after the terrorist, who was speeding in the direction of Shechem.

