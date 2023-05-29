WATCH: Gun Battle In Jenin Following 3 Terror Attacks On Sunday





IDF soldiers, Border Police officers, and Shin Bet operatives carried out a counterterrorism operation in the Shomron overnight Sunday following three terror attacks that occurred in the Shomron area on Sunday afternoon and evening, including gunfire at a yishuv north of the Green Line.

While operating in Jenin, Israeli security forces came under massive gunfire from local Arabs. In the ensuing gun battle, a terrorist was killed and at least seven Palestinians were injured. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli forces.

The Israeli forces arrested six wanted terror suspects in other areas of the Shomron. In the course of the operation, Arabs threw explosives and stones at Israeli forces, who responded with riot dispersal methods.

The terrorist who was killed in Jenin was later identified as Ashraf Ibrahim, one of the senior members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Jenin, and an officer in the Palestinian Authority’s General Intelligence Services (GIS).

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)