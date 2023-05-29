WATCH: UTJ MK Opens Knesset Meeting With Tefillah For HaGaon HaRav Edelstein





UTJ MK Yaakov Asher, the chairman of the Knesset’s Interior Committee, began a meeting on Monday morning by asking for tefillos for the refuah sheleimah of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein.

Asher explained that by davening for the Manhig HaDor, we are really davening for ourselves.

“In every generation, the one who ‘pulls the wagon’ are the zakeinei hador,” Asher said. “A zakein is one who acquired wisdom, a lot of experience and insight – that’s why we daven for him as well as for ourselves.”

The Rosh Yeshivah’s condition regressed overnight but family members say he is still adhering to his normal schedule in his hospital room but emphasized the need for tefillos.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon ben Miriam b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)