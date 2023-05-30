TEHILLIM: Beloved Children’s Singer Rebbe Alter Is In Great Need Of Rachmei Shamayim





The famed children’s singer Rav Alter Yachnes, known as “Rebbe Alter” who composed the iconic song “Pharaoh in Pajamas,” is in serious condition and in great need of tefillos.

Rav Alter, 75, was hospitalized in the ICU at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on erev Shavuos.

Rav Alter’s son, Rav Shalom Yachnes, has asked the public for tefillos: “My father is hospitalized in serious condition,” he said. “I request that anyone who can say several pirkei Tehillim for him.”

Please daven for a refuah sheleimah for Alter Tzvi Aryeh ben Chana Chaya b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)