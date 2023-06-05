INCREDIBLE AHAVAS YISROEL: HaRav Bergman Practiced English Just To Support Those Struggling With Shidduchim





Rosh Yeshivas Rashbi, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, who received a rare p’sak that he can speak at the Adirei HaTorah event despite the fact that he was sitting shiva for his son, displayed his tremendous Ahavas Yisrael during his speech, expressing his concern for those struggling with shidduchim.

The Rosh Yeshivah especially learned and practiced English to be able to convey an eitzah from his father-in-law, the Avi Ezri, z’tl.

At the end of his speech, HaRav Bergman said, first in Yiddish and then in English: “There’s something on my heart – the matzav in Klal Yisrael of the number of girls struggling with shidduchim is heartbreaking. I would like to give over something to help from my father-in-law, HaGaon HaRav Shach, zt’l. One should be mekabel to be careful to say Birchas Hamazon from inside a siddur [or bentcher] and not say it by heart. And with the Abeishter’s help, it will be a zechus to quickly find your zivug.”

According to the p’sak, when HaRav Bergman entered the hall, he wasn’t greeted by live music and instead, the audience stood up to recite: “HaMakom Yenacheim Eschem” as seen in the video below:

When HaRav Bergman left the hall, instead of being escorted out by the band, the participants, consisting of over 25,000 lomdei Torah, stood up to sing for him.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)