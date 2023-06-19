WATCH: Posek HaDor To Rachmastrivka Rebbe: “This Is Why We Want Moshiach”





The Rachmastrivka Rebbe visited the Posek HaDor HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch last week to consult with him on various issues.

At the start of the visit, HaRav Shternbuch said to the Rebbe: “The whole world is familiar with your deeds.” The Rebbe responded with his typical humility, “May HaKadosh Baruch Hu help us to do good.”

The Rebbe asked HaRav Shternbuch about his relationship with the past Belzer Rebbe, HaRav Aharon of Belz, z’tl, and requested to hear about the Rebbe’s minhagim. After HaRav Shternbuch spoke a bit about the Rebbe, z’tl, he added: “We’re already mamash at the end of the Galus, very close to bias haMoshiach.”

HaRav Shternbuch elaborated on a conversation he heard when visiting the Brisker Rav, z’tl, when someone said: “We’re hoping that Moshiach will come and then it will be good for us.”

“The Brisker Rav responded: ‘How do you think it will be good for you? That you’ll be able to eat good kugel? Don’t you know that when Moshiach comes, we’ll be terribly ashamed when we recognize the greatness of HaKadosh Baruch Hu and we’ll be embarrassed that we abandoned Him until now.'”

HaRav Shternbuch added that there will be no difference between now and yimos haMoshiach except for שעבוד מלכויות. “The world will continue as usual after bias haMoshiach except for the fact that we won’t have any worries, enabling us to learn Torah with more yishuv hadaas and the gates of binah will open to help us understand and gain wisdom from Torah.”

Following the conversation between the Posek HaDor and the Rebbe, which lasted about an hour, the two parted with warm brachos to each other.

Dovid Arzani

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)