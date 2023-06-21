Nachman’s Mother: “He Wasn’t 16 Yet, I Thank Hashem For His Gift But My Heart Is Broken”





Hundreds of people on Wednesday morning attended the levaya of Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, h’yd, one of the four Israelis murdered in the terror attack in Eli on Tuesday, at the beis kevaros in Shiloh.

Nachman, 15, h’yd, was a resident of the Achiya yishuv in Binyamin.

Nachman’s mother Orah, told Reshet Bet. “My heart is shattered. On the other hand, I have emunah that Hashem runs the world. I thank Hashem Who gave us such a huge gift, Who gave us Nachman. He wasn’t yet 16, a boy with a lot of talent and simcha, who loved Eretz Yisrael and Am Yisrael. He only wanted to do good, for others and not for himself. My heart is broken.”

מהלווית הקדוש נחמן מוראדוף הי"ד pic.twitter.com/kYEa9P7o8i — בז news (@1717Bazz) June 21, 2023

The levayos of Elisha Anteman, Hy’d, 17, and Harel Massoud, H’yd, 21, were held late Tuesday night in Eli and Yesodot.

The levaya of Ofer Fierman, H’yd, 64, was held on Wednesday at noon in Eli.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)