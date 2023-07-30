Who Distributed Photos & Names Of Police Officers In Tel Aviv?





Israel Police opened an investigation on suspicion of insulting a public servant, defamation and incitement to violence after left-wing protesters produced signs with the names and photos of police officers who allegedly acted violently against protesters and distributed them among protest areas in Tel Aviv.

“Israel Police calls on the public to refrain from publishing photos that harm police officers and their families and slander them,” the police said.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said: “This is a serious shaming phenomenon that we’ve never encountered before. These police officers have families and children, they’ve contributed decades to security.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said: “The shaming and incitement campaign by a group of anarchists against Tel Aviv police officers, the heroes who protect the safety of the residents of Tel Aviv and the citizens of Israel and have been working devotedly every week for six months to enforce the law and maintain public order is shocking and crosses all red lines.”

“I support the heroic Israel Police officers and these officers who are moser nefesh in the field and also endure online attacks. I’m confident that they will continue to do their job to the best of their ability as they have been doing so far.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)