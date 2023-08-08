Serious Cyberattack Paralyzes Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital In Bnei Brak





The Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak was hit by a serious cyberattack overnight Monday, grinding all the hospital’s administrative computer systems to a halt.

The hospital is not accepting new patients to its emergency room or outpatient clinics and imaging centers. However, no damage was caused to the hospital’s medical equipment and the hospital’s patients are being properly cared for.

The hospital instructed Magen David Adom not to evacuate patients to the medical center until further notice. Instead, patients were evacuated to hospitals in Tel Aviv and Petach Tikvah.

Teams from the Health Ministry and the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) are at the hospital and assisting the staff. It is not yet clear who is behind the attack.

In October 2021, the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera was hit by a cyberattack.

Several days later, the Health Ministry and National Cyber Directorate announced that they had thwarted nine additional cyberattacks on Israeli hospitals and health organizations.

