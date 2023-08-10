White House Firmly Denies WSJ Report Of Saudi-Israel Deal





The White House categorically denied the Wall Street Journal report that the US and Saudi Arabia have reached a preliminary understanding for a normalization agreement with Israel.

“There is no agreed to set of negotiations, there’s no agreed to framework to codify normalization or any of the other security considerations that we and our friends have in the region,” said White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby in a phone briefing with the press.

“The reporting has left some people with the impression that the discussions are farther along and closer to some sense of certainty than they actually are,” he concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)