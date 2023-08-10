Gafni, Pindrus Slam AG For Halting Separate Swimming Pilot: “Arrogant, Insensitive”





Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday met with Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman about the latter’s plan for a pilot program of separate swimming hours at some springs of the Nature and Parks Authority.

The program was scheduled to begin in August at the Ein Haniya and Einat Tzukim nature reserves. The separate swimming hours were to be held only after the normal operating hours in order not to impinge on the general public.

However, during the meeting, Baharav-Miara told Silman that she believes that the Nature and Parks Authority does not have the authority to allow separate swimming and that such a program would require legislation. She added that the very possibility of separate swimming is a violation of equality, despite the fact that the pilot was planned to take place after regular operating hours.

UTJ leader Moshe Gafni responded to the report by saying: “In the Attorney-General’s Office, the word ‘equality’ exists only for a certain public and not when it comes to the Chareidi, religious, and Arab public. The natural springs in Israel are for everyone and not only for certain communities. Can someone explain to me why a Chareidi woman who wants separate swimming doesn’t deserve equality?”

“This system is anti-social and lacking any sensitivity to the different needs of populations in Israeli society, men and women. They decide and do only what’s convenient for them.”

“My bill to legislate the issue is on the Knesset table and in light of the suspension of the planned pilot program, we’ll have to advance it.”

UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus said: “Only an attorney-general who is disconnected from the people and condescending to them is able to ignore the needs of millions of citizens, men and women, Chareidi, religious and traditional, who are interested in a few sites for separate swimming on vacation days…it turns out that they only protect the rights of those who suit them.”

Shai Glick, the head of B’Tzalmo, a right-wing human rights organization, said: “The decision of the Attorney-General proves again and again that in the Justice Ministry, human rights belong only to the secular public and Kaplan protesters, as well as terrorists and their families. The religious and Chareidi public and the victims of terrorism will not obtain any legal relief there.”

“This is unfortunate and outrageous and proves once again how much we need legal reform that will actually ensure the rights of all Israeli citizens.”

