Leftist Media Figures: “Protesters Have Gone Off The Deep End, On Verge Of Madness”





In contrast to what the media portrays, not all left-wing Israelis support the actions of the anarchists, which have crossed unprecedented red lines in recent months.

Maariv editor-in-chief Doron Cohen wrote on Twitter: “Contrary to what people think of me, I didn’t move from the left to the right. I came to the conclusion in 2015 that the left has gone off the deep end. Unfortunately, many of the events of the past few years have proven that I’m right.”

“I suffered a lot of horrible reactions in those years, also humiliations, but the three people who attacked me the most – think like me today. There’s hope.”

Veteran media personality Avisha Matia also strongly opposes the recent protests despite his left-wing political views.

In a recent interview with Radio 103FM, he explained: “I consider myself a Zionist patriot and think that what’s been done – the attempt to dismantle the country, harm the economy, and watch the country burn – just to change the government – in my view, is severe. That’s the truth even if the people on the left don’t like to hear it.”

“I’m not a psychologist but I think that many things in the protests are on the verge of madness and the crossing of all red lines – the poster with Gallant, blocking roads as a kind of social entertainment, saying, like Moshe Rudman did, that you want to harm the economy, the IDF refusals, and the attempts at all costs to tear apart this country – in my view is madness and the crossing of all red lines.”

“In the past, people protested against the government but there was never anything like this. There weren’t billboards [comparing the government] to Stalin or North Korea that say ‘Resist.’ Tell the truth! It’s okay to topple this government. I don’t like it either. But at least be honest – saying there’s going to be a Churban Bayit is taking advantage of people’s anxiety. Most of the protesters are innocent and good people and you’re taking advantage of them for political purposes.”

“The protesters should be disconnecting from capital – if banks support the protest, they should be asking themselves why. What are their interests? I also think that the protest can’t be one of intimidation. You have to say the truth – not say ‘Churban Bayit,’ ‘the tearing apart of the IDF,’ ‘dictatorship,’ – these statements are exaggerated. They’re meant to urge people to the streets with flags. In my view, saying the truth means saying that these protests are intended to replace the government. And in my view, that’s perfectly fine. I support protests.”

Regarding Israel’s judicial system, he said: “I look at what happened to it over the years. Aharon Barak made changes in the judicial system – he took advantage of the weakness of the political system – and the political system is now trying to balance it. The problem is the discourse. No conversation at all. There’s nothing in between.”

“I look on Twitter and get messages from right-wing people who are dying to talk and converse but the people in the protests are unable to talk. In my view, the left doesn’t exist, over the years, it’s become ‘just not Bibi’ – there’s no ideology, no values, no compassion or human rights. It has no answers. The left only knows how to badmouth. So what’s left of it?”

