NYC Mayor Adams Visits The Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe In The Hospital





New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is currently on a three-day visit to Israel, paid a visit on Monday to the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe, who is currently hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem due to kidney problems.

The mayor was escorted by Yoeili Eisdorfer, senior advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, who accompanied Adams on his visit to Israel. Businessman Ephraim Fink, a Toldos Avraham Yitzchak chassid who is close to Adams, initiated the visit.

The two discussed the Jewish community in the States and the issues of education in Chareidi institutions in New York.

Afterward, Adams tweeted a photo of the meeting and wrote: “Rabbi Shmuel Yaakov Kohn is the embodiment of strength and perseverance. His faith and wisdom are unstoppable. Get well soon, my friend.”

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of the Rebbe, Shmuel Yaakov ben Yenta b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)