Israeli Security Forces Arrest Terrorists Who Murdered Batsheva Nigri, H’yd





Israeli security forces overnight Monday arrested the terrorists who carried out the murderous terror attack on Monday morning in which Batsheva Nigri, H’yd, was killed and Aryeh Gottleib was seriously injured.

In a joint operation of the IDF, Border Police and the Shin Bet, two Palestinian relatives, residents of Chevron were arrested. Israeli security forces surrounded the house in Chevron they were hiding in and ordered them to exit the house. The terrorists obeyed the orders and surrendered themselves without firing at the troops. Shin Bet operatives carried out a brief interrogation at the scene, after which they were arrested.

According to the Shin Bet, the terrorists linked themselves to the attack in the initial investigation and handed over the weapon that was allegedly used to carry out the attack.

The suspects were then transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation.

