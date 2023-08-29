AGAIN: 4 Israeli Shepherds Attacked By Arabs With Clubs & Stones





Four Jewish shepherds were violently attacked by dozens of Arabs in pastures between the yishuvim of Ma’ale Michmash and Rimonim in Binyamin early Tuesday afternoon.

The Arabs attacked the Jews with clubs and stones. “I was herding the flock of sheep near the farm and suddenly four masked Arabs ran towards me with clubs,” one shepherd said from his hospital bed. “I immediately called the other shepherds who reported to the army and ran to the scene. Within a few seconds, dozens more Arab rioters came running to the scene and just started beating me to a pulp with stones and clubs from all directions.”

“There isn’t one place on my body that wasn’t hit. Another Jew who was with me was hit by a rock in the groin and the Arabs broke his finger with a club. The other Jews that came were also injured one by one. There were six times more Arabs than Jews and they came with a murderous glint in their eyes.”

MDA paramedics called to the scene administered emergency medical aid to the Jews and evacuated them to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in light condition.

Following the incident, three of the Arabs were arrested by Israeli security forces.

Earlier this month, a Jew was severely injured when dozens of Arabs from Burqa violently attacked a Jewish shepherd in Binyamin.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)