TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Officer & 3 Soldiers Injured In Explosion At Kever Yosef





An IDF officer and three soldiers were injured near Kever Yosef in Shechem late Wednesday night when a large explosive device was detonated by terrorists.

Videos of the scene showed a huge cloud of smoke following the explosion. The soldiers were operating in the area in preparation to secure the area for tefillos being held at Kever Yosef late Wednesday night.

The IDF stated that “the explosion occurred at a military checkpoint and not on the route for the entry of civilians to the compound. The entrance of mispallelim to Kever Yosef continued as usual.”

The officer and two soldiers were lightly injured and one soldier was moderately injured. They received emergency medical aid at the scene and were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah for treatment.

Apart from the explosion, severe riots developed when the IDF forces entered the area, with local Arabs opening live fire and throwing explosives.

The local branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group claimed responsibility for the explosion.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)