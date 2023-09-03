Camping Stove Part Removed From Cop’s Head After Tel Aviv Riots





Doctors at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv removed a part of a camping stove from one of the police officers injured in the violent clashes between Eritrean groups in Tel Aviv on Shabbos, Channel 12 News reported.

The officer, one of 50 injured during the riots, is still in serious condition.

The report quoted a police official as saying that if the police hadn’t stepped in between the two quarreling groups, there would have been numerous fatalities.

“If we hadn’t intervened between the two groups, we would have been counting bodies,” the police official said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)