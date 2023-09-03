“Supreme Court Overturns Infiltrator Laws & Hides In Its Ivory Tower”





Numerous right-wing politicians and figures excoriated Israel’s Supreme Court following the violent clashes between Eritrean groups in Tel Aviv on Shabbos.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said: “If anyone had any doubts as to why the reform is so important and what we’re fighting for, he received a decisive answer to that today. The government acted, the Knesset enacted, and the Supreme Court canceled. Authority without responsibility.”

Levin listed the three times, in 2013, 2014, and 2015, that the Supreme Court struck down the Knesset’s Infiltrators Law that would have allowed the State to hold African infiltrators in a facility in southern Israel for up to a year. Following the ruling in 2014, then Interior Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that he “cannot accept the verdict as it would mean that we won’t have a Jewish democratic state because our borders will be overrun… with illegal infiltrators.”

Levin also slammed the court for striking down a Knesset law that incentivizes foreign workers who illegally extend their stay in Israel, claiming that the law is “disproportionate.”

Minister May Golan (Likud) told Channel 12 News: ” “There are 15 dictators in the Supreme Court who decide what is right in southern Tel Aviv. Detached judges, who have no idea what an Eritrean infiltrator looks like, sat in the Supreme Court. They invalidated the Infiltrators Law three times and were concerned about the infiltrators, while elderly women were raped and murdered.”

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said: “Let the government rule. Let the court rule. The Supreme Court which overturned a government decision to deport infiltrators, can’t hide in its ivory tower and say it’s a governance problem.”

Channel 14 journalist Yinon Magal said: “The left, led by the Supreme Court, organized a wonderful weekend for us in south Tel Aviv. For years, the governments tried to solve the problem with the infiltrators and the Supreme Court stopped them. There is no end to the laws that the Supreme Court has invalidated.”

“Supreme Court judges cannot say that their hands did not shed this blood. There is a police officer with fear of brain damage from the incident.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: “The riots on Shabbos were only the promo for what awaits us if we don’t return the infiltrators to their countries of origin. The Supreme Court is solely responsible for this. For years, the Supreme Court has prevented any action that would allow the infiltrators to be returned to their homes.”

