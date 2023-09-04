Horrifying: 2 Israeli Women Attacked With Machetes In Kenya





Two Israeli women were attacked and robbed in Kenya by machete-bearing thugs on Motzei Shabbos.

The violent incident occurred when the two were returning to their hotel in the Watamu area in the south of the country.

Both women were injured and one’s finger was almost cut off entirely. They were rushed to a local hospital to receive medical treatment.

Israel’s Consul to Kenya Maayan Almagor was informed about the incident and has been in contact with the victims and their relatives in Israel, to whom she offered to assist with expedited visas to enter Kenya to be with their loved ones.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)