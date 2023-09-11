IN WAKE OF STORM: Netanyahu Clarifies His Statement About Hakadosh Baruch Hu





In the wake of widespread criticism by religious politicians regarding Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s statement on Sunday that “Hakadosh Baruch Hu has not always protected us,” sources close to him clarified his statement on Monday.

“Netanyahu said in his comments yesterday that one shouldn’t rely on a neis and even cited the commandment וְנִשְׁמַרְתֶּם מְאֹד לְנַפְשֹׁתֵיכֶם,” sources close to Netanyahu said. “His entire intention was to appeal to Breslover chassidim to internalize the danger and take appropriate precautions so they can return safely.”

During the Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu warned Israelis about traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, saying: “Israeli citizens who are traveling to Ukraine need to act responsibly regarding their trips at this time. Hakadosh Baruch Hu has not always protected us, not in Europe nor Ukraine. It must be understood that in the State of Israel, when missiles fall on us, citizens enter shelters and there is protection. There, there are no shelters and no protection.”

Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush slammed Netanyahu’s statement, saying: “Even during the days of Lapid and Bennett, there were no statements of this kind, and all the more so in an official announcement from the Prime Minister’s Office. We strongly condemn the statement and hope that he will clarify his words.”

