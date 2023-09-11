IN WAKE OF STORM: Netanyahu Clarifies His Statement About Hakadosh Baruch Hu

In the wake of widespread criticism by religious politicians regarding Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s statement on Sunday that “Hakadosh Baruch Hu has not always protected us,” sources close to him clarified his statement on Monday.
“Netanyahu said in his comments yesterday that one shouldn’t rely on a neis and even cited the commandment וְנִשְׁמַרְתֶּם מְאֹד לְנַפְשֹׁתֵיכֶם,” sources close to Netanyahu said. “His entire intention was to appeal to Breslover chassidim to internalize the danger and take appropriate precautions so they can return safely.”
During the Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu warned Israelis about traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, saying: “Israeli citizens who are traveling to Ukraine need to act responsibly regarding their trips at this time. Hakadosh Baruch Hu has not always protected us, not in Europe nor Ukraine. It must be understood that in the State of Israel, when missiles fall on us, citizens enter shelters and there is protection. There, there are no shelters and no protection.”
Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush slammed Netanyahu’s statement, saying: “Even during the days of Lapid and Bennett, there were no statements of this kind, and all the more so in an official announcement from the Prime Minister’s Office. We strongly condemn the statement and hope that he will clarify his words.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Any normal person knew that was what he meant. I think this was blown way out of proportion. And what some charadi MKs said was worse than the original statement
Shomer Psoim Hashem
These guys reacted stupidly! So the guy, sadly not a שומר תורה ומצוות yet, made his very, very valid and prudent point and expressed it like a non Shomer Torah would! Does that give them the free right to publicly embarrass him! Their actions were shameful to say the least! אהבת ישראל is first and foremost for any ירא שמים. They blew this opportunity to have privately redirected his heartfelt plea.
Literally last weeks parsha stated there will be times without protection…we always need to do hishtadlus…he was right on point.
He made a disgusting statement. If he intended that one may not place themselves in danger, so just say exactly that!
Instead he said it in a disgusting way that brought out his hate for Hashem, even if intending otherwise. Feh!
Thank you Eichler for your strong response regarding this travesty. We got your back!
Netanyahu is the most pro frum PM in its history. and surely has unwaivering emunah