WATCH: Flight Attendant Sings “Uman Uman Rosh Hashanah” With Chassidim





An amusing video circulated on Israeli social media on Wednesday of a flight attendant enthusiastically singing “Uman Uman Rosh Hashanah” with Breslover passengers on the way to Uman.

The chassidim, who had boarded an Arkia flight from Israel to Kishinev in Moldova, burst into song and the flight attendant followed suit.

Moldovan government officials and members of the Jewish kehilla in Kishinnev have made extensive preparations to assist the huge influx of travelers who are crossing the border into Ukraine from Moldova ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)