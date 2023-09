HaRav Dov Landau Visits HaRav Ezrachi At Hadassah Hospital

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, who traveled to Yerushalayim on Tuesday to deliver a shiur at Yeshivah Mir, paid a bikur cholim visit afterward to Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, at Hadassah Hospital.

HaRav Ezrachi has been hospitalized for over two months.

HaRav Landau spoke to HaRav Yaakov Grossbard, a mekurav of HaRav Ezrachi who is at his bedside every day, about the Rav’s condition and then entered his room and spoke to him for several minutes and wished him a Gemar Chasimah Tovah.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)