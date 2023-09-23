Balloon Terror Resumes: IDF Strikes Hamas Posts In Gaza [Videos]





The IDF on Motzei Shabbos and Friday evening struck Hamas military posts in the Gaza Strip near the Israeli border, where hundreds of Palestinians have been rioting every day over the past week.

The strikes came after terrorists in Gaza launched incendiary balloons at Israel, igniting a fire inside Israel near Kibbutz Kissufim, the first such fire in two years, and after Palestinians opened live fire at IDF soldiers.

IDF soldiers responded with live fire and riot dispersal methods.

The posts that the IPDF struck were adjacent to the area from where the balloons were launched and the violent riots have been taking place.

The videos below show Gazans planting a bomb at the Gazan/Israeli border, damaging part of the fence, and shooting at IDF soldiers:

صور من التظاهرات الشعبية على حدود قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/OBR20bieTw — Jmedia (@Jmediaps) September 23, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)