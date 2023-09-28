Sitting Under an Object that Isn’t Schach





By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

There can be two types of objects that are under Schach – Non-decorative items and decorative items. For non-decorative items one may not sit below it if it is 4 tefachim wide (12.6 inches according to Rav Chaim No’eh). Ideally (lechatchila), one should not sit below it if it is 3 tefachim (9.45 inches) wide. Non-decorative items are not considered batel or subordinate to Schach.

[It is this author’s view that since the Rambam specifically identifies the Drahm coin with the measurements, we should be stringent and use the measurements of Rav Chaim No’eh when it comes to what is considered an interpolation. Everyone should check with their own Rav or Posaik.]

Decorative items are considered batel (subordinate) to the Schach if they are hanging within 4 tefachim of the Schach. One may sit under it. If, however, they are hanging more than 4 tefachim below the Schach (12.6 inches or more) as in the picture above – then they are considered non-kosher Schach and if they are more than 4 tefachim wide – one may not sit under it. Ideally, one should not hang items – even light fixtures more than 4 tefachim below the Schach because one may come to make a mistake.

The author can be reached at [email protected]