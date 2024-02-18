HaRav Rubin Of Har Nof: “We’re In Serious Danger, Gov’t Is Planning For Unprecedented Scenario”

The known Posek HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Mordechai HaCohen Rubin, the Rav of Kehillas Bnei Torah in Har Nof wrote a special letter in light of the delicate security situation and the fear of another war front in the north, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

In the letter entitled: “לכו ונשובה אל ה’ כי הוא טרף וירפאנו יך ויחבשנו,” HaRav Rubin wrote: “It’s written in Hoshea ‘לכו ונשובה אל ה כי הוא טרף וירפאנו.’ And the mefarshim explain that the enemy doesn’t gain power through its own strength but everything is from Hashem Yisbarach and only He has the power to bring a cure.”

“It is years and years that Am Yisrael has been surrounded on all sides by Bnei Yishmael who plot to destroy Yisrael and wipe them off the face of the earth. And anyone who has a little understanding realizes what our end would be if it wasn’t for Hashem Eloekinu helping us.”

“And in recent months, to our dismay, we’ve seen the unbridled outbreak of the Yishmaelim. And what happened in the south could chas v’chalilah happen in the north, but according to security officials, the situation in the north could chas v’chalilah be far worse and far more catastrophic.

“In the last few weeks, and especially in the last few days, the government has been covertly preparing for an extremely different period, Hashem Yeracheim, and they have already contacted families with patients who are connected to generators [to prepare for an extended period without electricity], and in general, they are preparing in every possible way to prepare for an emergency scenario.”

“And here in every generation, the word of Hashem is given to the leaders of the generation, and they are the messengers of the King of the World to transmit His word to the people. Last week, HaGaon HaRav Landau held an emergency meeting in his home to request that everyone gather in every location for tefillos since we are in real danger, rachmanah latzlan.”

“Therefore, now that we feel more and more strongly that this is an Eis Tzarah L’Yaakov – what can we do more than seize the craft of our forefathers, to tear the gates of Shamayim with tefillos and pleas. But we need several basic preparations.

1. To understand that we’re in terrible danger. 2. To believe that everything is from Hashem Yisbarach 3. To believe that Hashem can change everything to the good, b’ezras Hashem, via the koach of our tefillos and the improvement of our ways.”

“Tefillos that come from the depths of the heart have the power to tear the gates of Shamayim, especially with tears, and therefore it would be beneficial if each one of us would set certain times for himself during the day to pour out his heart and supplications, and a little bit with kavanah is better than a lot without kavanah. It’s especially good if a person davens together with the members of his household and it’s preferable to daven b’rabim [and all this is in addition to the mizmorim that are said at the end of tefillah.]

“ובזכות תפילות היחידים והרבים ישמע ה’ את שוועתנו ויאמר לצרותינו די ויחיש פדיון נפשנו מיד כל שונא וישלח תשועה לכל אחינו בית ישראל הנתונים בצרה ובשביה במהרה דידן”.

Kikar H’Shabbat added that the building of the Kehillas Bnei Torah shul has an underground hall that is connected to a generator and the Home Front Command has requested to use it in case of emergency.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)