Rabbi Yitzchok Sladowsky a’h: An Appreciation

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Every once in a while, a neshama comes down from shamayim that not only makes the world a palpably better place – but, step-by-step, creates revolutionary transformations. Last month, Klal Yisroel lost one of the most dedicated, likeable, and capable Rabbis in the New York area in almost seven decades. Rabbi Yitzchok Sladowsky a”h was just such a person – in so many ways.

Rabbi Sladowsky was a true talmid chochom who helped bring the teachings of his illustrious Rebbe, Rav Yosha Ber Soloveitchik a”h to scholar and layman alike. For twelve years, he taught the mechina shiur in MTA. His unique talents helped his young charges bridge the gap between a public school education and advanced Gemorah study.

The Queens community and beyond are a different place because of Rav Sladowsky’s indomitable spirit and his non-give-up-ism. He was a firm believer in if it does not work one way, try another – and always do it B’Shalom without machlokes.

Rav Sladowsky served as the Executive Director for the Vaad Harabonim of Queens for close to a quarter century. He helped ensure the development of Kosher Eruvin in Queens and helped develop consensus and communal unity in that regard. He looked out for young people’s careers. The Rabbonim of Queens in the late fifties, sixties, seventies and eighties nurtured each other. brought familyhood to the Rabbinate.

He was essential in bringing Rav Moshe Feinstein a”h to a meeting in Queens, where the Posaik HaDor delineated the differences between Queens and the communities of Manhattan and Brooklyn and explained why Queens was different. These Eiruvin were essential in the Torah growth of Queens as well as Far Rockaway.

Rabbi Sladowsky’s method of guidance was to build and not to tear down. His subtle form of leadership was imbued with a firm belief in the capability of individuals. He believed in people and helped build them up so that the world could be blessed with their contributions.

He never took credit for things himself, always hiding behind the scenes. He once saw a young Rabbi of whom he detected extraordinary potential – both in terms of his dedication as well as administrative skill. He placed him in charge of the Queens Chevra Kadisha and let him run with it. Slowly but surely, Rabbi Elchonon Zohn took a neglected area of observance and got people and entire institutions on board. Soon the Queens Chevra Kadisha took a leading role in the Bronx, Manhattan, and helped set up similar organizations across the country.

Rav Sladowsky’s role in establishing the Queens Vaad HaKashrus and ensuring it’s integrity and trust among all members of the community – helped set the pattern for so many other communities. He insisted for the Vaad of Queens to have in person meetings once a month. This helped create a bond that was essential in building the Queens Torah community. His vision and hard work in this area, helped establish Queens as a Torah base. He would make visits to the Kosher establishments under the Vaad himself. Restaurant owners offered him food but he refused to take anything, explaining that it would be a breach in the integrity of the Hechsher.

In his zeal to help build Torah, Rav Sladowsky arranged for leading Rabbonim and Poskim to give weekly shiurim in the Queens community and to come to the community for Shabbosim and Yomim Tovim. Rav Hershel Schachter fondly recalled Rav Sladowsky’s role in this and was so touched at how Rav Sladowsky and his colleagues welcomed a younger generation of Rabbonim and arranged for such shiurim.

Rabbi Sladowsky played a central role in the establishment of Ezra Academy, which has created facts on the ground, frum families that now serve as inspirations for so many others in communities across the country. One of Ezra’s graduates has penned seforim with approbations from the Torah world’s leading Gedolim. This young man has such clarity in his learning that he is well on his way to becoming a light for all of Klal Yisroel.

Rabbi Sladowsky’s method of consensus building combined with an unparalleled dedication to building and spreading Torah, was also reflected in his Divrei Torah. His children recall a particular explanation of the Dayeinu. How could it have been enough to just come to the foot of Har Sinai and NOT HAVE received the Torah? The answer he gave was so reflective who he was.It was the achdus. Just to see the achdus alone, k’ish echab b’laiv echad, is so transformative that that too would have been enough. This was a theme that he tried to teach throughout his life – not just demonstrating and seeking achdus – but appreciating it’s remarkable value. What made Rav Sladowsky so special was that he did so without ever compromising his Torah values.

A walk through Rabbi Sladowsky’s library of thousands of Seforim reflects his eclectic appreciation of talent and knowledge, wherever it can be found. His well-studied seforim include those written by Rav Shimshon Pincus, Rab Shamshon Refoel Hirsch, and Rav Soloveitchik’s, as well as lehavdil bain chaim lechaim – Rav Yitzchok Dovid Harfenes shlita, one of the leading Poskim in the Chassidish world just to name small sampling.

Another very special aspect of Rav Sladowsky was that he was able to achieve so much, without repercussions on his family. Someone paid the ultimate compliment – getting to know the family, one can see that outstanding Rabbonim for the Klal does not mean that the family had to suffer. The children and the wife did not suffer – they were enhanced by it. His grand-daughter’s friends said that Rav Sladowsky and his wife were role models of Shalom Bayis.

Rav Sladowsky’s influence on others was paramount. There was one family where one parent was not observant, while the other one was. One of Rav Sladowsky’s children was invited there for Shabbos. Rav Sladowsky’s foresight in giving that family a boost of hosting the Rabbi’s daughter, was paramount in their self-worth and engagement with the Torah community.

He loved teaching Pirkei Avos and with his extraordinary oratory skills was able to teach these lessons so brilliantly that people recalled these shiurim several decades later. Rav Sladowsky was humble and unassuming, and yet, he bore a very regal nature. Someone at the shiva mentioned that he loved it so much because the values in it reflected his own midos and personality. He truly cared for people. It was these qualities that enabled him to have such an effect upon others. A doctor came to visit the shiva and he said, “Were it not for him, I would not be frum.”

Rav Sladowsky leaves a remarkable legacy – the Torah communities that he helped build, as well as his beloved eishes chayil, Frayda (Fay), their six children: Esther Miriam Friedman, Rayla Sara (and Dr. Benjy) Krupka, Saul Sladowsky, Eve T. Sladowsky, Deborah Horowitz, and Rachel Leah Sladowsky. His extraordinary grandchildren, especially those in Far Rockaway reflect, the spirit of Torah dedication and love of Kiruv that he demonstrated throughout his life. These grandchildren too have had enormous accomplishments in creating Torah families who are facts on the ground as well.

And up in shamayim Rabbi Sladowsky is certainly smiling.

