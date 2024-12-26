Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WITCH HUNT CONTINUES: Attorney General Calls for Investigation into Sara Netanyahu


The leftists in Israel just can’t stop trying to overthrow the Netanyahu government. On Thursday, the office of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara called for an investigation into claims that Sara Netanyahu attempted to intimidate a witness and interfere in the corruption case involving her husband.

In a concise statement, the attorney general and state attorney announced that they are requesting an inquiry into Netanyahu based on allegations of witness harassment and obstruction of justice, referencing a recent investigative report aired by Channel 12’s “Uvda.”

The report, which relied on the correspondence of Benjamin Netanyahu’s late aide Hanni Bleiweiss, revealed that Sara Netanyahu had organized a protest outside the home of a family who had lost their son, a fighter pilot, in combat; encouraged police officers to use violence against anti-government demonstrators; attempted to intimidate key witnesses and prosecutors in her husband’s corruption cases; and mistreated the prime minister’s long-time secretary, who passed away from cancer in 2023.

Earlier today, Benjamin Netanyahu released a four-minute video criticizing the media for allegedly attacking his wife, accusing them of spreading a “blood libel” against her.

For months, members of the right-wing government have been leading efforts to dismiss Baharav-Miara, with coalition party leaders already agreeing to pursue this move.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



