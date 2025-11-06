The Battle Against Antisemitism Takes Center Stage at Dirshu Event

Trump’s Antisemitism Czar Mark Walker Meets with Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch and Attends Major Dirshu Event

By Chaim Gold

“First and foremost, we must call antisemitism by its name! we can’t let antisemites hide behind slogans and political terms. They must be called out. We also must be forceful in how we deal with hatred. It is not enough to just send off a tweet saying you condemn an attack on Jews. Attacks must be met with force. Whenever governments show weakness in combating hate, violence and hatred thrive.”

Those words were said with great passion by Ambassador Mark Walker, President Trump’s nominee for ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom, at a special panel discussion and meeting held on the sidelines of Dirshu’s massive cumulative test on Shas and Shulchan Aruch at the Binyanei Haumah Convention Center in Yerushalayim earlier this month. Mr. Walker is a former Republican Congressman from North Carolina.

Ambassador Walker visited Eretz Yisrael last week where he held a lengthy, productive meeting with HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka. In addition, he visited the historic Dirshu testing site where he not only observed the test takers being tested on most of Shas and Shulchan Aruch but also participated in an important panel discussion on antisemitism and what to do about it, with Dirshu members from numerous countries. Dirshu members from Australia, England, Antwerp, Holland and the United States gave the ambassador firsthand reports about the rise of antisemitism in their respective countries and what has changed in recent years. The Ambassador was accompanied by Dirshu’s Nasi, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, to Rav Hirsch’s house and to the Dirshu test. (See below for the opinion piece that appeared on Fox News following Mr. Walker’s visit to Eretz Yisrael.)

When Secularists and Progressives Sideline Religion, They Make a “Religion” Out of Hate

The Ambassador, who is a deeply religious man and understands the integral role that the Jewish nation plays in spreading morality and faith in the world, is deeply dedicated to combatting antisemitism and ensuring that not only should the Jewish nation survive physically and materially, but also spiritually.

His visit to the Dirshu testing site and the time he spent conversing with Dirshu test takers and encouraging the further dedication of the young scholars to studying the Torah and its law, was a testament to the esteem he has for the Jewish people and the light of scholarship that they bring to the world.

A highlight of his visit to Israel was the time he spent together with the venerated senior Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch in Rav Hirsch’s modest apartment in Bnei Brak.

After greeting each other warmly, Rav Moshe Hillel inquired about Mr. Walker’s background. Mr. Walker told the Rosh Yeshiva that his family were very religious Christians, and he had been raised in a strictly religious environment. Growing up, he was not allowed to watch television, go to the movies, listen to secular music, etc.

Rav Hofstedter then pointed out to the Rosh Yeshiva that Mr. Walker has an interesting theory regarding the current proliferation of antisemitism.

What ensued was a fascinating discussion with Mr. Walker on antisemitism today and what can be done to combat it. The Ambassador maintained that when a society gets taken over by secularists and progressives, they try to sideline religion, thereby creating a void. Instead of being religious, they fill the void by making their “religion” hatred of religion and most prominently hatred of Jews, the Ambassador proposed.

When Rav Moshe Hillel asked Mr. Walker if the increase in antisemitism is because of the war in Gaza and constant headlines about Israel killing “innocent Palestinians,” Mr. Walker answered that the war just revealed what was already percolating beneath the surface. He maintained that this is why universities are such hotbeds of overt antisemitism. Secularism creates a void and the students then channel all their religious fervor into hatred of Jews, violence against Jews and campaigns to get rid of the Jews “From the river to the sea…”

Hearing About Antisemitism the World Over from Jews Who Live All Over the World

Attending the Dirshu test at Binyanei Haumah afforded the Ambassador the opportunity to see the vibrancy of the Torah community in action and its dedication to consistent daily Torah learning. The Ambassador was deeply moved at the sight of so many scholars who dedicate hours each day to learning Torah and maintain that learning through constant review and test taking.

Rav Hofstedter saw the visit of Ambassador Walker as more than just an opportunity to show the Ambassador the global reach of Dirshu. Perhaps just as importantly, he used the test as an opportunity for the Ambassador to hear directly from Dirshu participants who hail from countries across the globe about the antisemitism that they face on the ground in their respective countries as visibly religious Jews.

Indeed, it was a unique opportunity. In his opening remarks introducing Ambassador Walker, Rav Hofstedter told those assembled that the Ambassador has been appointed directly by President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to focus on international religious freedom with antisemitism being a primary focus. He will have a staff of over thirty people working in the State Department to monitor religious freedom and use the power and clout of the United States to encourage governments to actually address antisemitism in a practical way.

It was for that reason that Mr. Walker himself took advantage of the opportunity to hear directly from Dirshu members who live in various countries around the world

The Recent Proliferation of Jew-Hatred and the Fear it Has Aroused

R’ Yumi Rosenbaum, who heads Dirshu’s operations in Australia, told the Ambassador that he was born in Australia and has spent his life there. “In the past forty years, I barely ever experienced any antisemitism until two years ago. In the last two years, there has been a tremendous change! The pro-Palestinian protests have been a catalyst for open Jew hatred. A few months ago, our Shul, Adas Yisrael, was burned down by young people with ties to Iranian agents. Although most Australians were horrified, there is a vocal minority that is violently antisemitic. It has reached a point where many are afraid to leave the Jewish neighborhood wearing our kippas and looking visibly Jewish! I feel a lot safer here in Jerusalem than in Melbourne,” Mr. Rosenbaum concluded.

With great sensitivity, Mr. Walker responded, explaining that part of the problem is that the countries are afraid to deal with the problem head-on. They suffice with mealy mouth declarations against hate, but don’t back up their rhetoric by dealing with those who break the law and punishing them….

Another Dirshu member who spoke about antisemitism was R’ Shmuel Halpern of Manchester. He said that on Yom Kippur of this year a shul in Manchester was attacked and two Jews were killed. “That shul is five houses away from the school that my children attend. It is less than a fifteen-minute walk from my house. The English government is not doing anything concrete. They hide behind platitudes such as ‘freedom to protest’ thereby allowing the chaos to continue. Everyone knows that the Islamists may be officially protesting about Gaza but they mean all Jews. My children are afraid to go out in the streets. They are afraid of being attacked.

“Recently, the Israeli soccer team played here, and the government did not allow Israeli fans to attend the game ostensibly ‘for their protection’. It is a very weak government,” R’ Shmuel continued, “that is not ready to stand up to its Islamic population and as a result anti-Jewish crimes are being committed all the time.”

A Dirshu representative from Antwerp, R’ Chaim Tursch, explained that the gezeiros made by the Belgian government against shechita and milah, were clearly antisemitic in nature. He also gave examples of how Jews are afraid to leave their neighborhoods in visibly Jewish clothing, and are simply made to feel unwelcome, not just by their neighbors but by the government itself.

Not Just With Words But With Action!

The Ambassador explained that there is a lot of work to do in England and all over Europe. He pointed out that he had just seen how a Jew was arrested and interrogated for hours by the British police for the crime of wearing a magen David. Yes, he was the criminal just because he wore a Jewish symbol. They weren’t the criminals for their antisemitism!

Mr. Walker pointed out that President Trump’s approach is different than most politicians. He is a President who demands results and isn’t afraid to use American power and threats to achieve those results. Mr. Walker gave specific examples of this. He then expressed his confidence that he will have the President’s ear as well as that of Marco Rubio, and that the American Government would undertake renewed efforts at fighting antisemitism and not tolerating it both in America and abroad.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Walker thanked Rav Hofstedter for enabling him to get acquainted with Dirshu, commenting, “It is amazing what one man can do and how you have succeeded in encouraging the masses to devote time to daily Torah study which is the moral foundation of society!”

He pledged to do everything in his power to fight the scourge of antisemitism that is raging across the globe. Not just with words but with action

Rav Dovid Hofstedter and Ambassador Mark Walker Sound the Alarm Against Rising Antisemitism

Many of us who live in frum enclaves may not realize that we are living through a time of unprecedented overt Jew hatred. Antisemitism and even violent antisemitism have become mainstream. Although there has always been antisemitism, over the past eighty years it was largely contained. It wasn’t socially acceptable to be an antisemite. Today, especially in the aftermath of October 7, antisemitism, both from the far left and the far right, has become acceptable, even normal. In Europe, it is dangerous to walk around in visibly Jewish attire. Jewish buildings are targets. Even in traditionally tolerant America, there is rampant antisemitism on campuses, and in many semi-mainstream media platforms. New York City is even poised to elect an antisemitic Islamist mayor.

A child of Holocaust survivors, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, Nasi of Dirshu, has been observing these developments with mounting alarm. He recently accompanied Mark Walker, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Ambassador-At-Large for International Religious Freedom and a former Republican congressman from North Carolina, on a trip to Eretz Yisrael where he met with Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch and representatives of Jewish communities across the globe. Below are excerpts from an opinion piece that appeared on Fox News following Mr. Walker’s visit to Eretz Yisrael.

Eight decades after the Holocaust, “Never Again” has become a plea rather than a promise. How can it be that within the lifetime of survivors, the same toxic hatred is once again socially acceptable — shouted in the streets, trending online and rationalized by those who should know better?

We are living through one of the most dangerous moral moments in modern history. The world has seen the re-emergence of an ancient hatred that many thought had been buried forever. In America and across the West, antisemitism is not just rising — it is metastasizing. And if history has taught us anything, it’s that when antisemitism spreads unchecked, it doesn’t stop with the Jewish people. It threatens the very foundations of civilization itself.

We recently traveled together to Israel — one of us the son of Holocaust survivors who rebuilt his life by restoring Torah scholarship to the heights it reached before the war; the other, the President’s nominee to serve as America’s next Ambassador-At-Large for International Religious Freedom. What we witnessed there, and what it revealed about this moment in time, should alarm the conscience of every person who values freedom and faith.

Across the Western world, Jews are once again afraid. In Paris, London, New York and Los Angeles, the scenes are hauntingly familiar. Jewish students conceal their identity on college campuses. Synagogues are guarded like military bases. Businesses are boycotted for having Jewish owners. Families whisper before sending their children to school.

We must confront a hard truth: when hatred of Jews is tolerated, it is not merely a Jewish problem. It is a civilizational crisis. Antisemitism is the world’s oldest hatred precisely because it is the most adaptable. It hides under new slogans, cloaks itself in political rhetoric and finds new justifications — but its essence is always the same: the denial of human dignity.

In Israel, at Yad Vashem, we saw what happens when humanity’s moral compass is lost. For Rabbi Hofstedter, whose parents survived that horror, it was a deeply personal moment — a reminder that evil can flourish when good people stay silent.

That lesson came alive again that evening at a gathering of thousands of Torah scholars who devote their lives to mastering sacred texts. Watching them, we were reminded that light endures — but only when it is protected. The world cannot take for granted that moral light will burn forever. It must be tended, defended and rekindled by each generation. The same is true of freedom.

This is why leadership matters. America’s voice — clear, principled and unapologetic — is needed now more than ever. We are proud to see a president and an administration that have made confronting antisemitism and defending religious liberty a central priority. The fight against hatred cannot be a talking point; it must be a policy imperative. Silence and neutrality are not options. History does not look kindly on those who stood by and watched.

Allowing antisemitism to grow unchecked is not just a threat to Jews; it is a threat to the moral survival of the free world. The hatred that begins with the Jews never ends there.

We know where this road leads. We’ve seen it before. The only question is whether we have the courage to stop it before history repeats itself. Faith demands it. Freedom depends on it. And civilization itself may hinge on it.