A First-of-Its-Kind Summit Lands in Atlantic City

Something unusual is scheduled to take place this December in Atlantic City. On December 10, Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center will host a gathering that brings together business leaders, government officials, and media voices who are rarely found in the same room, let alone on the same stage. The event, the JBiz Expo & Business Conference, is expected to explore the issues shaping the current economic and media landscape, with a particular focus on how companies can remain stable and forward-looking in a time of rapid change.

The most striking feature of this year’s program is its lineup. Rather than drawing from a single industry, the conference will introduce speakers and participants whose work spans global economics, artificial intelligence, energy, international diplomacy, government relations, and journalism. Several advise national governments and Fortune-level companies; others guide major broadcast platforms or shape public policy. The mix is exceptionally uncommon, offering perspectives that are almost never available in one shared setting.

The business leadership sessions will include discussions on practical concerns such as navigating rising energy costs, accessing capital, and pursuing certification pathways that support minority-owned enterprises. Attendees will also hear from leaders working inside global systems of finance, international trade, and emerging technology. These speakers bring insight from advisory roles at organizations including the World Bank, multinational energy firms, and major technology initiatives in the Middle East and Asia.

Alongside the business conversation, the conference will host a media track that examines the increasingly complex role of modern journalism. Presenters from broadcast radio, digital media, and analysis platforms will address how information is shaped, how trust is earned, and how public understanding is influenced during periods of uncertainty. The intent is less about media promotion and more about candid reflection on responsibility, accuracy, and the ways in which reporting interacts with public life and business outcomes.

While the Expo includes exhibitor spaces, networking, and meetings with agency officials and business service providers, the core value for many attendees may be exposure to this uncommon blend of expertise. The program aims to give business owners and professionals access to ideas and relationships typically limited to high-level policy environments or private corporate settings. In addition to general admission, a private evening reception on December 9 will bring together presenters, partners, and invited dignitaries.

Registration and hotel information are available online, and more speakers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. For organizations watching global trends and trying to position themselves thoughtfully within a shifting economic landscape, this year’s JBiz Expo offers a rare opportunity to listen, ask questions, and interact directly with figures whose work is shaping the systems we operate in every day.

Featured Business Leaders & Industry Experts –

Mark Minevich, Global AI Visionary — Recognized among the Top 100 AI Influencers in the World, advisor to Hitachi Japan, Aramco, and the Saudi Data & AI Authority.

Keynote: “Where AI Is Taking the World of Business — Transforming How We Work, Connect, and Grow Today.”

Michael Fallquist, CEO, Energywell — "Energy Crisis, Rising Costs, and What Businesses Can Do to Stabilize and Thrive."

Kateryna Odarchenko, CEO, SIC Group USA LLC — “Building Influence in Washington, D.C.: The Intersection of Government Relations and Reputation.”

Dr. Vladimir Božović, Consul General of the Republic of Serbia in New York — “Business and Relations with Foreign Countries.”

Duvi Honig, Founder & CEO, Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce — “Minority Status and Pathways to Certification — Empowering Business Growth Through Inclusion.”

As Chair of World Trade Week USA, Honig’s leadership continues to unite business and government through commerce and collaboration.

Kathy Guzman, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) — "Grow Your Small Business with NJEDA Grants and Loans."

John Anthony Tabacco, Host of Newsmax’s “WiseGuys” – (show will be shot live at J-Biz this year) — A globally recognized capital markets and blockchain expert, cofounder and former president of tZERO, and the architect of Overstock.com’s Bitcoin adoption strategy, Tabacco has led multi-billion-dollar market innovations and currently advises Trump Media & Technology Group and Newsmax Media.

Special Feature: Newsmax’s “WiseGuys” will be filmed live on site at JBiz Expo 2025, capturing interviews with top business and government leaders.

Dr. Emily Brearley, Senior Economist at the World Bank, closes the track with "Inclusive Growth and Smart Solutions for a Sustainable Global Future," connecting innovation, inclusion, and investment into one framework for long-term stability.

Hank Sheinkopf Topic: Where the World of Media Is Failing Us. Described by The New York Times as “one of the state’s most experienced political operatives,” Hank has led over 700 political campaigns across 44 states and 14 countries, advising leaders including President Bill Clinton and Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Featured Media Presenters Include:

Jeff Katz — Award-Winning Broadcaster and Host of “The Jeff Katz Show” (WRVA), Columnist for The Boston Herald

A respected voice in American radio and print journalism, Katz blends wit, wisdom, and conviction to explore truth in modern broadcasting.

Topic: “Speaking the Truth in Broadcasting — Courage, Integrity, and Conviction in Modern Media.”

Ryan McBeth — Intelligence Analyst, Cybersecurity Expert, and YouTube Creator on Military and Disinformation Topics

McBeth is known for his in-depth analysis of intelligence operations, cybersecurity, and counter-misinformation strategies.

Topic: “After-Action Review for the Israeli Defense Forces — Lessons in Strategy, Preparedness, and Resilience.”

Hilary Fordwich — Corporate Speaker and Global Business Commentator

A frequent television contributor and client-retention strategist, Fordwich focuses on how values, credibility, and ethics drive sustainable media and business relationships.

Topic: “Values and Credibility as Cornerstones of Sustainable Media Commerce.”

Ryan Vargas — Host of "The Stone-Zone with Roger Stone" Podcast

Vargas brings a behind-the-scenes look at political media and investigative reporting.

Topic: “Identifying and Analyzing News Effectively and Accurately.”

Chris Arps is cohost of "The Tim Jones & Chris Arps Show" on NewsTalkSTL, known for his influential voice in conservative media and grassroots leadership.

is cohost of “The Tim Jones & Chris Arps Show” on NewsTalkSTL, known for his influential voice in conservative media and grassroots leadership. Topic: Speaking Truth Through Political Media — Building Bridges Between Grassroots Leadership and National Discourse

The program is still in formation, with additional speakers, chambers, and international delegations to be announced.

