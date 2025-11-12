Rishon LeTzion Rav Dovid Yosef Blesses Argentina’s Milei, Praises ‘Steadfast Support’ for Jewish State

Sephardic Chief Rabbi Harav David Yosef on Tuesday gave a blessing to Argentinian President Javier Milei for his unwavering support of Israel and the Jewish people, calling him “a president who will be remembered on the right side of history.”

“The entire Jewish nation prays for your success,” Rabbi Yosef told Milei during a visit to the presidential office in Buenos Aires. “Thank you for your steadfast support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people; you will be recorded in the chronicles of history as a president who stood on the right side of history.”

Milei, who took office two years ago, has upended decades of Argentine foreign policy by realigning the South American nation firmly with Jerusalem and Washington. In the months following Hamas’s October 7 massacre, he has emerged as one of Israel’s most outspoken global defenders — publicly condemning Hamas, sanctioning Iran-backed terror activity, and backing Israel’s right to self-defense.

Since his election, Milei has officially designated Hamas a terrorist organization, pledged to move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem in 2026, and reopened investigations into Iran’s role in the 1994 AMIA Jewish Community Center bombing, which killed 85 people in Buenos Aires. He has also vowed to prosecute Iranian suspects in absentia if necessary.

Earlier this year, Milei declared two days of national mourning for Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 9 months, Argentine-Israeli citizens murdered in Hamas captivity — an unprecedented gesture that underscored the bond between Buenos Aires and Jerusalem.

Under Milei, ties between Israel and Argentina have reached their strongest level in modern history, symbolizing a rare convergence of faith, politics, and shared moral conviction. As Rav Yosef concluded his blessing, Milei — visibly moved — responded simply: “Israel can always count on Argentina. We stand with you, always.”

