Excitement and Anticipation in Advance of Dirshu Far Rockaway/Five Towns Evening of Chizuk and Celebration

The Dirshu revolution is coming to the Far Rockaway/Five Towns community! Dirshu already has had a presence in the community for many years, with numerous Amud HaYomi and Daf HaYomi B’Halacha shiurim held in a number of battei medrash, and many participants who learn on their own and take monthly tests. On Sunday, 16 Teves/January 4, that relationship will be elevated to a new level, with a beautiful evening of Chizuk and Celebration for men that will feature something for everyone.

First and foremost, the event will be graced by leading senior Gedolei Yisrael, led by HaGaon HaRav Reuven Feinstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Mesivta Yerushalayim/The Staten Island Yeshiva. Rav Reuven will be making a siyum on Mishnah Berurah Chelek Gimmel that was recently completed in Dirshu’s popular Daf HaYomi B’Halacha program.

Another illustrious guest who will be attending and addressing the crowd is the great tzaddik and mashpia, HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, who is coming special from Eretz Yisrael for the event. Rav Shimon, who is known for his profound tzidkus and the potency of his brachos, will be available for private meetings in advance of the event.

In addition, Rav Moshe Tuvia Lieff, shlita, the dynamic Rav of the Agudas Yisrael Bais Binyomin of Flatbush, will be the special guest speaker. The siyum will also be attended by the Nasi of Dirshu, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, who will deliver a personal message. The event is scheduled to be held at the Hall of The White Shul (Kehillas Knesses Yisrael) whose Rav, Rabbi Eytan Feiner, will open the evening with Divrei pesicha.

In general, Dirshu’s events offer Torah inspiration from remarkable, inspiring speakers and illustrious Gedolim but they don’t stop there. No Dirshu siyum can be complete without singing to Hashem and thanking Him for the zechus to learn His Torah. That part of the siyum replete with music, singing and dancing, will be led by the well-known, deeply inspiring, R’ Baruch Levine and choir. This “food for the spirit” will also be complemented by a fully catered meal as befits such a showing of kavod haTorah.

Numerous Rabbanim from the Far Rockaway and Five Towns community plan to participate.

The entire community, even those who are not yet participants in any of Dirshu’s programs, are invited to attend and join those already learning in Dirshu in this beautiful evening of chizuk and celebration.

It is notable that the venerated senior sage, Rav Reuven Feinstein, shlita, has enthusiastically agreed to participate and address the event. Despite the difficulty of travelling, Rav Reuven, who has seen firsthand the impact made both on the people who learn in Dirshu programs and their families, felt compelled to make the trip.

If you want to experience that kind of inspiration, if you want to hear the words of Gedolim and sing with R’ Baruch Levine, then you belong at the upcoming Dirshu Far Rockaway/Five Towns evening of chizuk and celebration!

When you leave, you won’t be the same person as when you came in!

RSVP is required, DafHalacha.com/event or email, [email protected]. you can also call 732-987-3948 ext. 112.





