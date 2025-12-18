“Judiciary Has Attempted To Topple Netanyahu Since 1996:” Ex-Hostage’s Father Raps Left’s Push For State Inquiry

Avishai David, the father of hostage survivor Evyatar David, who spent 738 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza, is firmly opposed to the left’s push for the establishment of a state‑appointed commission to investigate the Oct. 7 massacre, criticizing the judiciary system for “political bias going back decades.”

His comments came amid reports that the government is advancing a ministerial team to oversee a government-led commission of inquiry.

In an interview with Ynet, David said that the judicial system has long sought to topple Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the right-wing government.

“The judicial system has been trying to oust the prime minister and the right wing he represents since 1996 (the year Netanyahu was first elected prime minister),” David said.

“We’ve seen for decades that the judiciary system is corrupt,” he said, referring to the possibility of a state commission led by Supreme Court judge Yitzchak Amit. “His court is a political court; it’s not a court that rules according to law and justice. It is a court that rules according to political considerations, and millions of Israelis know that. Such a court will not expose the truth.”

David also slammed the protective relationships within the judiciary system. “We want real answers, not ones in which Amit defends Attorney General Baharav-Miara and she defends the Prosecution. We know that Baharav-Miara’s son stole a bulletproof vest, and the ex-Military Advocate General closed the case against him. We families want the truth.”

“I speak as a citizen, not just as the father of Evyatar,” David emphasized, adding that he wants accountability from Israel’s military and intelligence leadership.

“Why didn’t they focus on leading their organizations rather than adopting a politically biased view of the Middle East, which no one asked them to do?” he demanded to know. “I want to know what happened with [former IDF chief] Herzi Halevi, with the heads of military intelligence, and with ex-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, who walked free?”

Regarding the left-wing protests held after the October 7 massacre for the release of the hostages, David said that Evyatar told him that “his abductors “really wanted them to continue the left-wing protests here. They were very angry that his father was not one of the major participants in the anti-government protests.”

David previously slammed the protests while his son was still in captivity.

