Sydney Terrorist Hit With 59 Charges, Including 15 Murder Counts

Murderous terrorist Naveed Akram. (Sky News/screenshot)

Sydney terrorist Naveed Akram, 24, who carried out Sunday’s massacre at Bondi Beach together with his father, was charged on Wednesday with 59 offenses, including 15 counts of murder.

Following his killing spree, Naveed was shot by the police and injured and is currently in the hospital under heavy police guard. He is scheduled to appear via a video link before a local court on Monday morning. His father, 50, was shot and killed at the scene.

New South Wales police issued a statement saying that Akram was charged with 15 murder counts, 40 counts of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, as well as a terror offense and other offenses involving firearms, explosives and terror symbols.

“Police will allege in court the man engaged in conduct that caused death, serious injury and endangered life to advance a religious cause and cause fear in the community,” the statement said.

“Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS, a listed terrorist organization in Australia.”

Australia’s domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, began monitoring Naveed six years ago due to his connections to an Islamic State (ISIS) cell operating in Sydney.

Last month, he and his father traveled to the Philippines to receive “military-style training” with ISIS-affiliated terror groups.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

